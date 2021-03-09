Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,998,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $44,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,408 shares of company stock valued at $652,083. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $85.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.22. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

