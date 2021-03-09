McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Price Target Raised to $28.00

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on McAfee in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised McAfee to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Get McAfee alerts:

MCFE traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,550,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,434. McAfee has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.65 million. McAfee’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McAfee will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.