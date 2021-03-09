McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to post sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th.
On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:MKC opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $105.54.
About McCormick & Company, Incorporated
McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.
