McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to post sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $2,102,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

