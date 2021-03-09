McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Position Lifted by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,317 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $10,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $83.70. 16,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,161. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.64. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

