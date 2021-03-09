McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,404 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.7% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after acquiring an additional 145,251 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,639,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $995,509,000 after purchasing an additional 99,912 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $579,445,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $467,691,000 after buying an additional 290,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.06. 69,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,145,676. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

