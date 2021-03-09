McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,079 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 22,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 185.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,055,000 after purchasing an additional 175,291 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 23.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $1,295,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 74,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,270,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $207.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Stephens raised their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.