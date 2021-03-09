McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.83. The stock had a trading volume of 44,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.04 and its 200 day moving average is $215.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

