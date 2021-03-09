McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Trading 5.9% Higher

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.08. 5,034,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 9,376,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.97.
About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
