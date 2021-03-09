McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Trading 5.9% Higher

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.08. 5,034,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 9,376,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 28,251.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25,991 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.