MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Shares Up 10%

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA)’s stock price shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18. 125,548 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 184,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Get MDC Partners alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the third quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 153.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 53,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, database and customer relationship management, business consulting, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.