MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. MediciNova reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MediciNova.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MediciNova by 288.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in MediciNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 21.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNOV stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $5.55. 3,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,491. MediciNova has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $13.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediciNova (MNOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.