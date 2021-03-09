MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Stock Price Up 6%

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)’s share price rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.68. Approximately 2,698,889 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,041% from the average daily volume of 236,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 288.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in MediciNova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

