MediShares Hits Market Capitalization of $7.51 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. MediShares has a market cap of $7.51 million and $2.58 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MediShares has traded 34.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00057023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.93 or 0.00786459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00027526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00066818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00030980 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MDS is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

MediShares Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

