MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). MediWound reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MediWound.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDWD shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11. MediWound has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.36 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MediWound by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of MediWound by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediWound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.