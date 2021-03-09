MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Coverage Initiated at Aegis

Equities research analysts at Aegis started coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Aegis’ price target indicates a potential upside of 99.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MediWound currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. MediWound has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.73 million, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.63.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 547.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in MediWound in the second quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

