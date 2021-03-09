Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,587 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $31,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 349,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,310,000 after acquiring an additional 42,205 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $201,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 210.3% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $118.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.11. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $120.53. The firm has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

