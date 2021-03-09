Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $117.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.11. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

