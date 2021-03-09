MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Reaches Market Cap of $725,549.19

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $725,549.19 and approximately $635.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 43.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.99 or 0.00508824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00069654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00057580 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00077307 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00077270 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.97 or 0.00516182 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000541 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.