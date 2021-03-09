MEG Energy (MEG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MEG Energy (TSE: MEG) recently:

3/5/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$7.25 to C$8.50.

3/4/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$7.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$5.50 to C$7.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$8.00.

2/26/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$8.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$8.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$8.00.

2/17/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital to C$9.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – MEG Energy is now covered by analysts at ATB Capital. They set a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.75 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – MEG Energy was given a new C$5.50 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – MEG Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$7.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.50.

1/14/2021 – MEG Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – MEG Energy was given a new C$5.50 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$4.25 to C$5.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$4.25 to C$5.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

TSE:MEG opened at C$7.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.37. MEG Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.13 and a twelve month high of C$8.10.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

