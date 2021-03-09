Megacoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.77 Million (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Megacoin has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,437,337 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

