Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised Meggitt from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Panmure Gordon cut Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS MEGGF remained flat at $$6.26 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97. Meggitt has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

