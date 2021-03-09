Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) Given New GBX 480 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGGT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 335.55 ($4.38).

Shares of MGGT traded up GBX 21.40 ($0.28) on Friday, reaching GBX 441.20 ($5.76). 2,151,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,196. The firm has a market cap of £3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Meggitt PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 196.15 ($2.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 492.40 ($6.43). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 420.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 364.36.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

