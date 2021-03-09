Melon Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.42 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Melon token can now be purchased for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Melon has a market capitalization of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00057277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $424.03 or 0.00785508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00027441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00065918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00030628 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

About Melon

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com

Melon Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

