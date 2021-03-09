Melrose Industries’ (MLSPF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MLSPF. Stifel Nicolaus cut Melrose Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Melrose Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLSPF traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,744. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

