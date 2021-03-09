Meme Trading 71.8% Higher This Week (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Meme token can now be purchased for approximately $3,146.53 or 0.05740586 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Meme has traded 71.8% higher against the dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $88.10 million and approximately $48.85 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.92 or 0.00435887 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00044508 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005617 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Meme Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meme Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.