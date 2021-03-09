Memetic / PepeCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $70,488.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 46.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 46.9% against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $70,488.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0433 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.97 or 0.00432101 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00040288 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,046.96 or 0.05627272 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000414 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

