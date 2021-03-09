Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Buys 45,300 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the quarter. Business First Bancshares comprises 1.1% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.56% of Business First Bancshares worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 522.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $23.65 on Monday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $488.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.37 million. Research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In other Business First Bancshares news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00. Also, EVP Alicia Robertson sold 8,630 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $188,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

