Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Buys New Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 718,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE:AIG opened at $46.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.