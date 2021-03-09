Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Buys Shares of 100,000 Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.13% of Provident Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,382,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,072,000 after buying an additional 302,699 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 161,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 27,460 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 345.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 73,323 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFS shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

NYSE:PFS opened at $22.52 on Monday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

