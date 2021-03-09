Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Buys Shares of 25,000 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. FMR LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $827,361,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,725,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,402,000 after buying an additional 1,970,999 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,196,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $85,256,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MS opened at $80.87 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $83.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.26. The company has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

