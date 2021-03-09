Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Buys Shares of 35,000 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners comprises approximately 1.1% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,026,000 after purchasing an additional 986,550 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 32.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,270,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,205,000 after purchasing an additional 311,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,932,000 after acquiring an additional 284,061 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $9,762,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,075,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,866,000 after buying an additional 261,537 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $85.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $86.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.78.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

PNFP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $154,809.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,062.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,300 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,247 shares of company stock worth $6,098,052. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

