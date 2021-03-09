Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Cuts Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lowered its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. FB Financial comprises 4.6% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.59% of FB Financial worth $9,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in FB Financial by 87.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,763 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $981,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1,127.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $315,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $65,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,560.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,904.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,984 shares of company stock valued at $274,050 over the last ninety days. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $45.18 on Monday. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $46.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.27.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

