Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Decreases Stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lessened its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Origin Bancorp accounts for approximately 3.3% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Origin Bancorp worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 76.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 456.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OBNK shares. Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

OBNK opened at $39.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $927.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $40.15.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

