Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lessened its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.09% of Renasant worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 557,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,178,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,494,000 after purchasing an additional 53,842 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Foy sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $259,133.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $192,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,269.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,630 shares of company stock worth $1,930,990. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $42.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.29. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

RNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

