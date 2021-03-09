Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Has $17.80 Million Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp cut its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Bancshares accounts for 8.3% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.92% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $17,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 190,460 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOB stock opened at $52.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $58.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

