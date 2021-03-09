Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 2.8% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,260,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 179,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $961,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $37.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $154.74 billion, a PE ratio of 101.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $38.68.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

