Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Invests $1.05 Million in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.11% of Enterprise Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 496.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn acquired 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $307,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,670.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.47 per share, with a total value of $273,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,798.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EFSC. Raymond James upped their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $46.11 on Monday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

