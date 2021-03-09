Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Invests $1.84 Million in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.60% of PennantPark Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,066,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 132,352 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,171 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $5.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $5.99.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. Analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 9,490 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $42,420.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Compass Point upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.42.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.