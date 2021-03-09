Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Invests $2.07 Million in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.08% of American Equity Investment Life as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

NYSE AEL opened at $29.80 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.20). As a group, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AEL. B. Riley raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.