Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Invests $2.65 Million in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,000. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son accounts for about 1.2% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.16% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after buying an additional 162,489 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 734,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,371,000 after buying an additional 55,674 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 131,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,881,000 after buying an additional 41,275 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $38.35 on Monday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.98.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.70%.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

