Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Makes New Investment in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 37,552 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.19% of Bryn Mawr Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMTC. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 529.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of BMTC stock opened at $41.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $829.99 million, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.24. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $42.18.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

