Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Purchases New Holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 336,763 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,000. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia comprises 1.9% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned about 1.38% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 53,259 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,422,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,352,000 after buying an additional 265,699 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 239,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 13,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 235,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $257,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 123,085 shares of company stock worth $1,446,396. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SONA opened at $15.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $383.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.02. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

