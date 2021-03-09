Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Sells 15,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 37,117.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 100,588 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Citigroup by 552.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 171,796 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Citigroup by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

Shares of C stock opened at $70.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $71.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.