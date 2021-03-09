Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Sells 25,000 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp cut its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.25% of Banc of California worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Banc of California by 337.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banc of California alerts:

BANC opened at $19.42 on Monday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $982.92 million, a PE ratio of -102.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BANC. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.