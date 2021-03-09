Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Sells 25,000 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Cannae comprises 1.0% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Cannae worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 2,208.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $38.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.81.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $397,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,517,742.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

