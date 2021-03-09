Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Sells 75,000 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Triumph Bancorp comprises about 1.7% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.30% of Triumph Bancorp worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $80.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.61. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.19.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $252,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

