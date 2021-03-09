Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Sells 89,830 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lowered its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 89,830 shares during the period. First BanCorp. makes up approximately 4.6% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.49% of First BanCorp. worth $9,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 234.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 610,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 428,208 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 7.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 520,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,786 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $11.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

