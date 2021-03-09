Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Sells 96,836 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp cut its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,836 shares during the period. First Horizon accounts for 4.2% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.13% of First Horizon worth $8,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173,674 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 82.7% during the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 945,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 428,195 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Horizon by 10.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $346,832.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,707. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

FHN opened at $17.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

