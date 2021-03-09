Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Takes $1.08 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $205,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,750,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,442,000 after buying an additional 251,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $36.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

