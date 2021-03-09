Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Takes $2.57 Million Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000. NBT Bancorp makes up approximately 1.2% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.18% of NBT Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBTB. TheStreet upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $39.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.72. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $39.44.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

