Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Acquires 250,800 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,398 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,800 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 2.7% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $156,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $892,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,406 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 176,275 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 50,589 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 108,699 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 413,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total transaction of $60,968,315.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,580,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,412,263.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,605,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,182,017 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.39.

WMT opened at $129.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.90 and a 200 day moving average of $142.75. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $365.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

